3 of a family stabbed in Sirajganj for obstructing road construction work on their land

Three people of a family, including a woman, were stabbed by a municipal councillor and her followers in Sirajganj's Kazipur municipal area on Tuesday, police said on Friday (2 February).

The victims were identified as Abdus Samad, his wife Mina Khatun and brother Saiful Islam.

Following the incident, a case was filed at Kazipur police station against four people including councillor Mina Khatun and her husband Zahurul Islam, confirmed Md Shahidul Islam, officer-in-charge (OC) of the station.

According to the case statement, municipal councillor Mina Khatun and her husband Zahurul Islam sought to construct a road through the land on which Abdus Samad's home stood. Not getting his consent, they tried to demolish the house in Beripotal Mohalla of Kazipur municipal area on Tuesday afternoon to make way for the project.

When Abdus Samad and his brother Saiful Islam obstructed them, Mina Khatun, her husband Zahurul Islam and their relatives attacked with sharp weapons.

Abdus Samad's wife was also injured when she came to save them.

Locals rescued them and took them to Sirajganj 250-bed Bangmata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib Hospital.