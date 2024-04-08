2 more active KNF members arrested in Bandarban

Law enforcers, in a joint drive, arrested two more active members of the Kuki-Chin National Front (KNF) from Bethelpara in Ruma upazila of Bandarban district on Monday.

They also recovered seven guns, 20 bullets, laptop and uniform from their possession, said a press release of ISPR.

In a significant development on Sunday, RAB arrested Cheusim Bawm, the 55-year-old chief coordinator of KNF, from his home in Sualok in Sadar upazila of Bandarban.

The operation marked a critical step in combating the activities of KNF, which according to RAB, was formed under the pretext of a cultural organisation by Roal Lin Bawm and Cheusim Bawm, with links to KNF chief Nathan Bawm.