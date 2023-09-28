2-month-old infant abducted from home in Munshiganj

A two-month-old baby named Azan has been reported missing from his home in Munshiganj's Mirkadim municipality. Azan is the son of local resident Md Sharif.

The alleged abduction occurred in the Gopalnagar area of the city around 7:30am on Thursday (28 September).

The maternal uncle of the missing child has officially filed a complaint with Muktar Sadar police station.

According to the complaint, the baby's mother, Shrabani Begum, left her two-month-old son sleeping in his crib and went to the lavatory, located outside. At that time, all other members of the family were asleep in their respective quarters.

The abduction is claimed to have occurred as the door was left open during this brief absence.

Upon Shrabani's return, she discovered that her child was missing from its crib. Despite a thorough search, there has been no trace of the infant.

Munshiganj Sadar police station Officer-in-Charge Aminul Islam confirmed the matter and said that police have taken swift action upon receiving the complaint.

"Police officials have been sent to the location to investigate further and retrieve the missing child," he noted.

Md Moktar, the uncle of the missing child, asserted that while there were no known family disputes, there is a suspicion that someone may have abducted his nephew.

"We earnestly appeal for the safe return of our nephew," he added.