2-month-old infant abducted from home in Munshiganj

Crime

TBS Report
28 September, 2023, 01:15 pm
Last modified: 28 September, 2023, 01:19 pm

Related News

2-month-old infant abducted from home in Munshiganj

TBS Report
28 September, 2023, 01:15 pm
Last modified: 28 September, 2023, 01:19 pm
File photo of two months old baby Azan.
File photo of two months old baby Azan.

A two-month-old baby named Azan has been reported missing from his home in Munshiganj's Mirkadim municipality. Azan is the son of local resident Md Sharif.

The alleged abduction occurred in the Gopalnagar area of the city around 7:30am on Thursday (28 September).

The maternal uncle of the missing child has officially filed a complaint with Muktar Sadar police station.

According to the complaint, the baby's mother, Shrabani Begum, left her two-month-old son sleeping in his crib and went to the lavatory, located outside. At that time, all other members of the family were asleep in their respective quarters.

The abduction is claimed to have occurred as the door was left open during this brief absence.

Upon Shrabani's return, she discovered that her child was missing from its crib. Despite a thorough search, there has been no trace of the infant.

Munshiganj Sadar police station Officer-in-Charge Aminul Islam confirmed the matter and said that police have taken swift action upon receiving the complaint.

"Police officials have been sent to the location to investigate further and retrieve the missing child," he noted.

Md Moktar, the uncle of the missing child, asserted that while there were no known family disputes, there is a suspicion that someone may have abducted his nephew.

"We earnestly appeal for the safe return of our nephew," he added.

Bangladesh / Top News

abduction / Child Abduction / Munshiganj

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

More than 86 lakh Bangladeshis went abroad as migrant workers in the last 14 years, according to BMET (Bureau of Manpower, Employment and Training). Naturally, these workers return to Bangladesh at some point to settle down. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Why migrant workers have a hard time back at home

1d | Panorama
What impact will a forward forex rate have?

What impact will a forward forex rate have?

1d | Panorama
India-Canada clash should be a wakeup call

India-Canada clash should be a wakeup call

2d | Panorama
It is highly unlikely that inflation rate is going to come down soon. PHOTO: TBS

No more central bank loans to the govt: Will it be enough to curb inflation?

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Unarmed Armenians do not want to return to Nagorno-Karabakh

Unarmed Armenians do not want to return to Nagorno-Karabakh

1d | TBS World
Is injury the main reason Tamim is excluded from WC Squad?

Is injury the main reason Tamim is excluded from WC Squad?

1d | TBS SPORTS
Tourism master plan aims to attract 5.57m tourists annually by 2041

Tourism master plan aims to attract 5.57m tourists annually by 2041

13h | TBS Today
Best Missing XI: ODI World Cup 2023

Best Missing XI: ODI World Cup 2023

3h | TBS SPORTS