Former Jubo, Chhatra League leaders shot dead in Lakshmipur

Two former Jubo League and Bangladesh Chhatra League leaders were allegedly shot dead by rivals over establishing supremacy in the Sadar upazila of Lakshmipur last night.

The deceased - Abdullah Al Noman, 35, and Rakib Imam, 28, were former general secretary and organising secretary of the district units Jubo League and Bangladesh Chhatra League respectively, said the former president of Lakshmipur District Jubo League and chairman of Sadar Upazila AKM Salah Uddin Tipu.

"Police visited the spot after receiving information about the incident. No one has been yet arrested, we are investigating," Chandraganj Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Tahidul Islam told The Business Standard.

Police said there had long been a dispute between Awami League leader Abul Kashem Jehadhi, former chairman of Bashikpur union parishad (UP) and Awami League leader Mahfuzur Rahman, also incumbent chairman of the UP and elder brother of murdered Jubo League leader Noman. Mahfuzur alleged that their opponent Jehadhi committed the killing to establish their supremacy in the area.

A group of miscreants opened fire on the duo in the Poddar Bazar area under the UP around 10pm on Tuesday (25 April), leaving them critically injured.

They were rushed to the Lakshmipur Sadar Hospital where doctors declared Noman dead upon arrival.

Rakib was referred to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) after giving first aid. However, the former Chhatra League leader succumbed to his injuries on the way to DMCH.

The two had sustained bullet injuries in their heads and mouths.