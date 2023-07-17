Sramik League leader among 4 detained over attack on Hero Alom

Sramik League leader among 4 detained over attack on Hero Alom

Sramik League leader among 4 detained over attack on Hero Alom

Four people, including Gulshan Thana Sramik League's Joint Secretary Sheikh Shahidullah Biplob, have been detained in connection with the attack on Hero Alom outside a polling station in Banani. 

Police arrested them after reviewing video footages, DMP Additional Deputy Commissioner (media) KN Roy Niyoti told The Business Standard.

Stating that the voting process was conducted fairly, the DMP ADC mentioned that a group of people attacked Hero Alom outside the Banani Bidyaniketan School grounds after the polling ended. 

He said the incident occurred outside the station and did not disrupt the polling process inside. 

The police are continuing their efforts to arrest other individuals involved in the incident, he added.

Alom is currently undergoing treatment at the Better Life Hospital in Rampura of the capital after he was attacked by men, many of whom were sporting the AL's boat symbol.

Around 3:00pm today, Alom went to pay a visit at the polling centre in Banani's Bidyaniketan School and College grounds.

According to locals present at the scene, Alom was clicking pictures with fans and a group of people came at him saying this was not the time or place to shoot TikTok content.

When he retorted, they chased him around and assaulted him physically, they said.

Law enforcers intervened and Alom then managed to get away in a car.

Earlier today, Alom alleged that his agents are being barred from entering the polling stations and that the AL activists and leaders harassed several of them, reports the UNB.

Hero Alom / Dhaka-17 by-polls

