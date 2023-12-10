Hero Alom's wealth drops, wife's wealth increases in 5 years

Ashraful Hossain Alom, widely known as Hero Alom, witnessed a decline in wealth over the last five years.

However, his wife has got richer during this time, according to his affidavit submitted to the Election Commission (EC).

In 2018, Alom had movable and immovable assets worth Tk5.1 lakh which is now Tk8.26 lakh.

Alom's wife had one bhori gold worth Tk20,000 in 2018 but now she has a savings certificate worth Tk55 lakh as well as 10 bhori gold.

His annual income, however, slightly increased. In 2008, Alom mentioned earning Tk2.52 lakh per year from acting. In this year's affidavit he mentioned an annual income of Tk2.74 lakh.

Hero Alom has also changed his profession in the affidavit. Five years ago, he mentioned himself as an actor. This time, he mentioned himself as a businessman.

Alom is contesting in the national polls from Bogura-4 constituency as a candidate of the Bangladesh Congress party.

In terms of immovable assets, five years ago Hero Alom had Tk1,000 as bank deposit. Now the amount has increased to Tk30,000.

Five years ago, he mentioned owning only 21 decimal non-agricultural land valued at Tk2.1 lakh.

Hero Alom participated in the 11th national election in 2018 from Bogura-4 seat as an independent candidate. He lost in the polls to BNP candidate Mosharraf Hossain.

Alom came to the limelight in February this year when he stood as an independent candidate for the by-polls of Bogura-4 (Kahalu-Nandigram) and Bogura-6 (Sadar). He lost in both seats.

He lost the Bogura-4 by-poll by a margin of only 834 votes to Grand Alliance-backed candidate AKM Rezaul Karim Tansen.

In July, Alom again contested in the Dhaka-17 by-polls as an independent candidate. Awami League nominated candidate Mohammad Ali Arafat won the election.