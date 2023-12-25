Hero Alom comes under attack again

Bangladesh

UNB
25 December, 2023, 07:30 pm
Last modified: 25 December, 2023, 07:31 pm

Hero Alom talking to the reporters during Dhaka-17 by-polls held on 17 July 2023. Photo: Collected
Hero Alom talking to the reporters during Dhaka-17 by-polls held on 17 July 2023. Photo: Collected

Bangladesh Congress candidate for Bogura-4 constituency Ashraful Alom, better known as Hero Alom, has been allegedly attacked by some ruling party activists while he was campaigning for the upcoming polls.

The incident took place in Kahaloo Bazar area of the upazila around 7pm on Sunday.

Alom said he went to Kahaloo Bazar in the evening with his leaders and activists to conduct his election campaign. 

But before the campaign started, some supporters of 'boat', the AL electoral symbol, led by Ramjan came and obstructed the campaigning, he said.

The AL supporters assaulted Hero Alom and his supporters, Morshedul Robi and Abdus Salam.

Later, they received first aid from the hospital, Hero Alom added.

He said there were two supporters of independent candidate Ziaul Haque Molla during the attack, but he could not identify them.

"I will stay in the election campaign till the end. Nothing can keep me away from the election ground unless someone kills me," he added.

He said he will submit a written complaint to the Election Commission about the attacks.

Earlier on Saturday evening, his election campaign came under attack and his mobile phone was snatched by Awami League supporters during the campaign in Muradpur Bazar area of Nandigram upazila.

Abdul Mannan, general secretary of Kahaloo Upazila unit Awami League said, '"There is no AL nominated candidate in Kahaloo. These are isolated incidents. His organisation will not take responsibility for this."

Salim Reza, officer-in-charge (OC) of Kahaloo police station, said they identified one of the attackers.

"Efforts are on to arrest him," he added.

