Hero Alom's election campaign comes under attack; mobile phone snatched

Bangladesh

TBS Report
23 December, 2023, 08:40 pm
Last modified: 23 December, 2023, 08:42 pm

Hero Alom talking to the reporters during Dhaka-17 by-polls held on 17 July 2023. Photo: Collected
Hero Alom talking to the reporters during Dhaka-17 by-polls held on 17 July 2023. Photo: Collected

Hero Alom, the Bangladesh Congress candidate for Bogura-4 (Kahalu-Nandigram) in the 12th national election, said he came under attack while campaigning in Bogura today (23 December). 

He also alleged that the attackers took away his mobile phone.

Azamgir Hossain, officer-in-charge of Nandigram police station, said the police went to the spot after receiving information.

"There was a bit of confrontation, but what Hero Alom said did not happen. He complained that his mobile phone was stolen. But that does not seem to be true," the OC said.

Hero Alom said he went to Muradpur Bazar area of Nandigram in the evening for electioneering. 

However, he was stopped before he could start campaigning.

"Five people came and told us to turn off the mic. They said no one can campaign here except the Awami League. When they saw I was recording a video on my mobile phone, they snatched it away. Then the attack started," Alom said.

On Thursday, Alom sought security from police during his campaign activities for the elections.

He made the request to the district's Superintendent of Police Sudip Kumar Chakraborty.

Regarding Hero Alam's meeting, SP Sudip Kumar Chakraborty said at the time, "Police will provide equal support to 55 candidates in seven constituencies of Bogura. There is no opportunity to see anyone separately."

Hero Alam had participated in elections three times from Dhaka-17 and Bogura-4 constituencies as an independent and had been subjected to attacks by his opponents.

Earlier, he received "coconut" as his electoral symbol from Returning Officer and Deputy Commissioner Md Saiful Islam.

