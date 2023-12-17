Hero Alom says he will contest in the election

Politics

TBS Report
17 December, 2023, 11:50 am
Last modified: 17 December, 2023, 01:05 pm

"Instead of holding a staged election, just divide the seats," Hero Alom said during a press conference at Dhaka Reporters Unity (DRU) on Sunday

Hero Alom announced his withdrawal from the election during a press conference at Dhaka Reporters Unity (DRU) on 17 December. Photo: TBS
Popular YouTube star Ashraful Hossain Alom, widely known as Hero Alom, said today he will participate in the upcoming 12th Jatiya Sangsad (JS) polls. 

"When I said that I would withdraw my candidature, many people said that I am withdrawing my candidature for money. So I have decided to run in the election to show them I am not for sale," Hero Alom said during a press conference at Dhaka Reporters Unity (DRU) on Sunday (17 December). 

Addressing Alam Awami League, he said, "Instead of holding a staged election, just divide the seats. I said that I would withdraw from the election but now I am saying that I will stay. I will join the election to see how fair the election is."

The press conference was held under the banner of the Bangladesh Independent Candidates Unity Council.

Bangladesh Independent Candidates Unity Council President Abdur Rahim said, "Hero Alam told us that he would withdraw his candidature. But today he is saying otherwise."

Abdur Rahim said that they have spoken to about 300 independent candidates.

"They will withdraw their candidature from the election," he added. 

Hero Alom submitted nominations to run as an independent candidate from the Bogura-4 (Kahalu-Nandigram) elections.

Earlier, Hero Alom announced on social media that he will withdraw from the upcoming 12th national election in the country.

The announcement was made from his verified Facebook page on 13 December night, just three days after regaining his candidacy for the Bogura-4 constituency.

He wrote, "Hero Alom is moving away from the election field. He will withdraw his candidacy on 17 December."

Earlier, Returning Officer and Bogura Deputy Commissioner Saiful Islam rejected Hero Alom's candidacy for wrongly filing the nomination paper.  

He swiftly appealed against the decision on 6 December, resulting in the Election Commission approving his candidacy on Sunday (10 December) after reviewing the appeal.

Reacting to the candidacy win back, he said, "I was confident that I would get my candidacy back from the EC. I will contest in the election with Daab [green coconut] symbol."

"I will remain active in the electoral process till the very end. If the election remains fair, I am hopeful of securing a win," he asserted.

Despite declaring his decision not to participate in any further election under Awami League, Hero Alom clarified his motivation for joining this poll. "I have faced immense hardship - beaten and suffered – while participating in previous elections. I have come a long way through relentless struggle, so why should I step back?" he questioned.

On 30 November, Hero Alom confirmed that he filed a nomination paper from the Bangladesh Congress party for Bogura-4 (Kahalu-Nandigram). 

The Bangladesh Congress is part of a six-party alliance that also includes the People's Rights Party, the Bangladesh Bachelors Society, the Bangladesh People's Party, the Bangladesh Green Party and Bangladesh Bangladesh Sat Sangrami Voters Party.

