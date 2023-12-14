Hero Alom announces possible withdrawal from upcoming JS polls

Hero Alom talking to the reporters during Dhaka-17 by-polls held on 17 July 2023. Photo: Collected

Ashraful Hossain Alom, widely known as Hero Alom, has announced on social media that he will withdraw from the upcoming 12th national election in the country.

The announcement was made from his verified Facebook page on Wednesday night, just three days after regaining his candidacy for the Bogura-4 constituency.

He wrote, "Hero Alom is moving away from the election field. He will withdraw his candidacy on 17 December."

Despite several attempts to reach him for confirmation, there has been no response to calls or messages.

Earlier, Returning Officer and Bogura Deputy Commissioner Saiful Islam rejected Hero Alom's candidacy for wrongly filing the nomination paper.

He swiftly appealed against the decision on 6 December, resulting in the Election Commission approving his candidacy on Sunday (10 December) after reviewing the appeal.

Reacting to the candidacy win back, he said, "I was confident that I would get my candidacy back from the EC. I will contest in the election with Daab [green coconut] symbol."

"I will remain active in the electoral process till the very end. If the election remains fair, I am hopeful of securing a win," he asserted.

Despite declaring his decision not to participate in any further election under Awami League, Hero Alom clarified his motivation for joining this poll. "I have faced immense hardship - beaten and suffered – while participating in previous elections. I have come a long way through relentless struggle, so why should I step back?" he questioned.

On 30 November, Hero Alom confirmed that he filed a nomination paper from the Bangladesh Congress party for Bogura-4 (Kahalu-Nandigram).

The Bangladesh Congress is part of a six-party alliance that also includes the People's Rights Party, the Bangladesh Bachelors Society, the Bangladesh People's Party, the Bangladesh Green Party and Bangladesh Bangladesh Sat Sangrami Voters Party.