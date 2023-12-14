Hero Alom announces possible withdrawal from upcoming JS polls

Politics

TBS Report
14 December, 2023, 11:15 am
Last modified: 14 December, 2023, 11:34 am

Related News

Hero Alom announces possible withdrawal from upcoming JS polls

TBS Report
14 December, 2023, 11:15 am
Last modified: 14 December, 2023, 11:34 am
Hero Alom talking to the reporters during Dhaka-17 by-polls held on 17 July 2023. Photo: Collected
Hero Alom talking to the reporters during Dhaka-17 by-polls held on 17 July 2023. Photo: Collected

Ashraful Hossain Alom, widely known as Hero Alom, has announced on social media that he will withdraw from the upcoming 12th national election in the country.

The announcement was made from his verified Facebook page on Wednesday night, just three days after regaining his candidacy for the Bogura-4 constituency.

He wrote, "Hero Alom is moving away from the election field. He will withdraw his candidacy on 17 December."

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Despite several attempts to reach him for confirmation, there has been no response to calls or messages.

Earlier, Returning Officer and Bogura Deputy Commissioner Saiful Islam rejected Hero Alom's candidacy for wrongly filing the nomination paper.  

He swiftly appealed against the decision on 6 December, resulting in the Election Commission approving his candidacy on Sunday (10 December) after reviewing the appeal.

Reacting to the candidacy win back, he said, "I was confident that I would get my candidacy back from the EC. I will contest in the election with Daab [green coconut] symbol."

"I will remain active in the electoral process till the very end. If the election remains fair, I am hopeful of securing a win," he asserted.

Despite declaring his decision not to participate in any further election under Awami League, Hero Alom clarified his motivation for joining this poll. "I have faced immense hardship - beaten and suffered – while participating in previous elections. I have come a long way through relentless struggle, so why should I step back?" he questioned.

On 30 November, Hero Alom confirmed that he filed a nomination paper from the Bangladesh Congress party for Bogura-4 (Kahalu-Nandigram). 

The Bangladesh Congress is part of a six-party alliance that also includes the People's Rights Party, the Bangladesh Bachelors Society, the Bangladesh People's Party, the Bangladesh Green Party and Bangladesh Bangladesh Sat Sangrami Voters Party.

Bangladesh / Top News

Hero Alom / Bangladesh National Election / JS polls

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

How can some people's wealth grow over 100 times?

How can some people's wealth grow over 100 times?

4h | Panorama
The consortium organises various teaching programs for junior doctors to stimulate lateral thinking. Photo: Courtesy

Planetary Health Academia: Border is not a barrier for these Bangladeshi-origin physicians

4h | Panorama
Photo: YRF Entertainment

The Railway Men: Tales from a tragedy about individuals thwarting a catastrophe  

17h | Features
Employees need to be recognised for their work, they need to be backed up with necessary resources to do their jobs properly, and a good work environment is a must if you want to motivate them. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

How (not) to motivate your employees

20h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Netflix Users spent 812mn hours watching The Night Agent

Netflix Users spent 812mn hours watching The Night Agent

14h | TBS Entertainment
ICC unhappy with Mirpur’s wicket

ICC unhappy with Mirpur’s wicket

15h | TBS SPORTS
CP-2 terminal will increase greenhouse emissions by 20 times

CP-2 terminal will increase greenhouse emissions by 20 times

17h | TBS World
Recession has hit the Bangladesh as well

Recession has hit the Bangladesh as well

18h | TBS Economy