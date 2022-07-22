12 gold bars recovered at Ctg airport

Crime

TBS Report
22 July, 2022, 11:30 am
Last modified: 22 July, 2022, 11:41 am

TBS
TBS

The Customs Intelligence & Investigation Directorate (CIID) along with a team of National Security Intelligence (NSI) recovered 12 gold bars from Chattogram airport today.

The gold bars were recovered from Air Arabia G9 526 Sharjah flight at Chattogram's Shah Amanat International Airport on Friday (July 22) morning.

The detainee - Mohammad Nizam Uddin hailing from Fatikchhari upazila of the district, arrived at the airport from Sharjah, a city in the United Arab Emirates, at 7:20 am.

Sultan Mahmud, deputy director of CIID said, Nizam was questioned when he tried to hide a small wallet-like bag in his hand while going to the washroom. 

Later, after an extensive inquiry, he admitted to having the gold hidden in the bag. 

The gold bars weigh 1398 grams with an estimated market value of Tk1 crore, said the CIID officer.  

Legal action is being taken against the detainee, he added.

