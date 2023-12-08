Tk35 crore worth of gold recovered from Sylhet airport

Tk35 crore worth of gold recovered from Sylhet airport

The consignment was seized in a joint operation by National Security Intelligence, and Customs and Excise Intelligence.

34kg gold recovered from an aircraft in Sylhet MAG Osmani International Airport on 8 December 2023. Photo: TBS
34kg gold recovered from an aircraft in Sylhet MAG Osmani International Airport on 8 December 2023. Photo: TBS

About 34kg gold (worth Tk35 crore) was recovered from a Bangladesh Biman aircraft at Sylhet MAG Osmani International Airport.

Four people have been detained for questioning in this incident.

Flight BG 248 from Dubai landed at Osmani Airport around 8:50am on Friday. At that time, the customs officers searched the plane based on a tip off and recovered specially wrapped gold bars from under the seats, confirmed Osmani Airport Customs Assistant Commissioner Sajedul Karim.

The airport authorities said after the initial search, the plane left for Dhaka. The plane may be searched again there.

The consignment was seized in a joint operation by National Security Intelligence (NSI) and Customs and Excise Intelligence.

Sajedul Karim said among the recovered gold there are 280 gold bars. Its weight is 32 kg 760 grams. Besides, six gold coated eggs were recovered, weighing 1 kg 591 grams. He said that the market value of the recovered gold is about Tk35 crore.

The customs officer said the process of filing a case is underway.

Gold / airport / smuggle

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers' own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers' comments.

