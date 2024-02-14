2 detained with 20 gold bars at Bangabandhu Expressway

Police detained two people along with 20 gold bars after searching a passenger bus on the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Expressway at the Dhaka-Mawa-Bhanga route on Wednesday (14 February).

Kanchan Kumar Singh, in-charge of Hansara Highway Police Outpost, said acting on a tip-off, police detained Mohammad Mostafa and Nazim Mondal from a Narail Express bus at Hansara in Munshiganj's Srinagar upazila.

The gold bars were found tied to their waists, he said, adding that preparations are underway to take legal action against them.