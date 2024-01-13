Writ filed in HC seeking fireworks control in country

Five organisations have filed a writ petition at the High Court (HC) against the use of fireworks to protect the environment and animals in the country.

An HC bench comprising Justice Mostafa Zaman Islam and Justice Md Atabullah will hear the petition on Sunday (14 January).

The organisations are – People for Animal Welfare (PAW) Foundation, Deep Ecology and Snake Rescue Foundation, Save the Nature of Bangladesh, the Center for Atmospheric Pollution Studies (CAPS) and Gano Adhikari Foundation.

On their behalf, Sheikh Rafiqul Islam, advocate of the Supreme Court, filed the writ in the public interest for a hearing in the court on Thursday.

One of the writ petitioners, Chairman of the Deep Ecology and Snake Rescue Foundation Md Mahfuzur Rahman said, "If a child is exposed to noise pollution of 102 decibels for 10 minutes, they can become permanently deaf. Fireworks that are widely sold online contain large amounts of PM 10 and 2.5 particles of heavy metals such as sulphur, potassium nitrate, lead and cadmium, which are known to cause cancer.

"Innumerable animals are killed by firecrackers overnight, and several children have died in recent times. In such a situation, we hope that the High Court's intervention will provide a solution to the menace of firecrackers," he added.