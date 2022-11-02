Why Nagad's mobile banking operation should not be declared illegal, asks HC

Court

TBS Report
02 November, 2022, 12:10 pm
Last modified: 02 November, 2022, 01:06 pm

Nagad logo. Photo: Courtesy
Nagad logo. Photo: Courtesy

The High Court (HC) today issued a ruling seeking explanation why Nagad's mobile banking activities with a temporary license from the Bangladesh Bank should not be declared illegal.

The HC bench of Justice Md Mojibur Rahman Miah and Justice Kazi Mohammad Izarul Haque Akand issued the ruling on Wednesday (02 November). 

The finance secretary and others concerned have been asked to respond to the ruling within the next four weeks.

Advocate Kamal Hossain Miyaji was present on behalf of the writ in the court.

On October 27, a writ was filed challenging the validity of Nagad's mobile banking operations with a temporary license. Supreme Court lawyers Hasanuzzaman and Md Abu Bakar Siddique filed the writ.

