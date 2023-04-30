Supreme Court resumes after Eid vacation

The High Court and Appellate Division of the Supreme Court opened today to conduct regular judicial operations after the 23-day long court and Eid-ul-Fitr vacation.

The proceedings started simultaneously in 50 benches of the High Court from 10:30am today.

Earlier, the Supreme Court (SC) went into vacation on 9 April (Sunday).

However, five more days were added to the vacation as the government extended the Eid-ul Fitr vacation by one day by executive orders on 10 April.

During the vacation, the Chamber Court of the Appellate Division and some benches of the High Court Division conducted the proceedings on a limited scale.