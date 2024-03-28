Five nearby places to visit during Eid holidays

Eid is one of the most celebrated festivals in our life and we all eagerly wait for the holidays. The government holidays are only three days, so many of us do not get much time to go abroad or somewhere far from Dhaka.

However, there are quite a few places near the capital that you can visit in a day. If you want, you can also spend a night at a resort or hotel in some of these areas.

If you are travelling with children or the elderly, make sure to carry enough dry food and water as the shops may be closed. Moreover, personal or rented vehicles will be more comfortable because there may be fewer public transport available during the holidays.

Mawa and Padma Bridge

It is best to travel to Padma Bridge during the day because you won’t be able to see much after sunset, at least not the silvery waters of the river. PHOTO: PMO

Mawa is one of the favourite spots for hilsha lovers and now people visit it all through the year. But other than restaurants, the open space and fresh air will make for a lovely outing with friends and family. And if you go all the way to Mawa, you have to see the Padma Bridge.

It is best to travel during the day because you won't be able to see much after sunset, at least not the silvery waters of Padma. Make sure you are carrying enough cash for the toll, which comes to a total of around Tk1,500 (for both ways in cars; the rate is different for motorcycles, microbuses and minibuses).

The restaurant called Leaf Lounge, situated near the north toll plaza of the Padma Bridge, has a pretty interior and you can take good pictures here.

Mawa Resort is a good option if you want to spend the night in Mawa. It is located near the old Ferry Terminal. The room rates, however, will vary slightly during Eid.

You can visit Mawa and the bridge by bus but you won't get a good view of everything. It is better to travel by car.

Munshiganj

One of the top attractions in Munshiganj is the Mughal Fort of Idrakpur which was built in 1660. PHOTO: COURTESY

Munshiganj can be a good spot for spending your Eid vacation. It is only 23 kilometres from Dhaka's Gulistan.

After reaching the city, you can always hire some local transport to explore the city. One of the first attractions can be the Mughal Fort of Idrakpur, which was built in 1660. It is a beautiful and historically important piece of architecture.

Just 10 kilometres from the city lies the famous Bajrajogini village, the birthplace of world famous Buddhist Pundit Atish Dipangkar. You can also visit the ancient Bihara, which is still under excavation.

In Munshiganj's Mirkadim area, there is a 530-years-old mosque known as the 'Baba Adam Mosque'.

The Bhaggyokul Bazar by the river in Srinagar is famous for local dishes, and sweets of different kinds. There is an ancient Bhaggyokul Palace as well.

The birthplace and house museum of Sir Jagadish Chandra Bose is also in Srinagar.

Subarna Bhumi Resort is a popular resort in Gajaria, Munshiganj and it will be open from the second day of Eid. It takes around 40 minutes to go to Munshiganj city from here.

You will find regular buses from Gulistan to reach Munshiganj. Uber intercity is also available.

Panam City

Panam City is famous for its narrow streets and old brick buildings with decorated balconies. PHOTO: TBS

The capital of Ancient Bengal can be a worthy choice during Eid holidays. This historical old city is famous for its narrow streets, brick buildings with decorated balconies and lots of other architectural relics from the past.

The museum may not be open during Eid, but the old city area will be open for visitors. It is better to travel in groups, you will also enjoy the tour more with friends and family members.

Car is a better mode of transport but you can also try the bus from Gulistan to Mograpara, which may take an hour and cost around Tk60. From Mograpara, you can hire an auto-rickshaw to Panam City.

Visiting Panam City is always a day trip.

Narayanganj

A must visit for history enthusiasts in Narayanganj is the Shonakanda Fort by the Shitalakhsha River. PHOTO: TBS

The neighbouring district of Dhaka near the Shitalakhsha River can be a great destination for visiting historical places and getting closer to a natural ambience.

One must visit the Mughal fort of Hajiganj – a strategically important fort built in 1650. History enthusiasts can also visit the Shonakanda Fort by the river.

You can take a rickshaw and explore the city in the evening. There are local restaurants that you can try out as well.

One can easily take a bus from Gulistan to Chashara in Narayanganj, which will cost around Tk35 (non-A/C) or Tk55 (A/C).

Old Dhaka

Ahsan Manzil was the official residential palace of the Nawabs of Dhaka. PHOTO: COURTESY

Although Old Dhaka became a part of 'new' Dhaka as the city kept expanding, it is still one of the most interesting places to visit during a holiday.

The roads will be empty and there won't be much crowd, except for near places like Baldha Garden and Lalbagh Fort.

Just near the Bahadur Shah Park, you will find Dhaka's first water tank built in 1878. Next to it is Dhaka's first petrol pump which is 60-years-old. And the 200 year old historical Saint Thomas Church is just a stone's throw from here.

Ahsan Manzil near the Buriganga River is one of the most important landmarks of Old Dhaka, and Bangladesh. I personally prefer Lalbagh Fort because of its location and open space. This was the official residential palace of the Nawabs of Dhaka and it was inaugurated in 1873. Now, it is a very interesting museum where we can get a glimpse of the history of old Dhaka and the people who ruled it.

Also, the view of the river from here is beautiful, especially during sunset.

There are plenty of other things to see in Old Dhaka such as the Armenian Church, which was built in 1781, Tara Mosque, Hussaini Dalan, and Boro Katra.