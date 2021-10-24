State wants death penalty for 25 accused in Abrar murder trial

The state side in the case lodged over the murder of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) student Abrar Fahad, today pleaded to sentence all the 25 accused to death for their role in the brutal killing.

Chief prosecutor Mosharraf Hossain Kazal made the plea in his closing arguments in the sensational case at Dhaka Speedy Trial Tribunal-1.

"The accused have been charged in this murder case. They have killed a man after waking him up from his sleep. Abrar's family cried their hearts out, the whole nation cried for this boy. All the accused are educated. I am

expecting death penalty for them," Advocate Kazal said.

After his conclusion, plaintiff's counsel Abdus Sobhan Tarafder started placing his part of arguments in the case, but failed to conclude today. Judge Abu Zafar Md Kamaruzzaman of Dhaka Speedy Trial Tribunal-1 after that

adjourned the hearing till tomorrow.

The tribunal on September 8 framed charges in the case afresh. A total 46 out of 60 prosecution witnesses have testified in the sensational case.

Earlier on November 13, 2019, Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge Court took into cognizance the charge sheet in the case filed by Detective Branch (DB) of police against 25 accused. The case was later transferred to the

speedy trial tribunal, allowing a plea of Abrar's father.

The tribunal on September 15, 2020, had framed charges against all 25 accused in the case.

The 25 accused are - Mehedi Hasan Russel, Anik Sarker, Ifti Mosharraf Sakal, Md Mehedi Hasan Robin, Md Meftahul Islam Jeon, Muntassir Alam Jemmy, Khandaker Tabakkharul Islam Tanvir, Md Muzahidur Rahman, Muhtasim Fuad, Md Moniruzzaman Monir, Md Akash Hossain, Hossain Mohammad Toha, Md Mazedul Islam, Shamim Billah, Moaj Abu Hurayra, ASM Nazmus Sadat, Istiak Ahammed Munna, Amit Saha, Md Mizanur Rahman alias Mizan, Shamsul Arefin Rafat, SM Mahmud Setu, Morsheduzzaman Jisan, Ehteshamul Rabbi Tanim, Morshed Amatya Islam and Mostaba Rafid. Of these, Jisan, Rafid and Tanim are yet to be arrested and are tried in absentia.

According to the police, of the 25 accused, 11 took part in the gruesome murder directly and the other played role in the crime one way or another. Of those arrested, eight have given confessional statements before the court.

BUET students and the varsity authorities found the seemingly lifeless body of Abrar, 22, on first-floor stairs of Sher-e-Bangla Hall and rushed him to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH), where doctors declared him dead at around 6.30 am on October 7, 2019.

He was allegedly beaten to death by a couple of leaders of the then BUET unit of Chhatra League over his posts on Facebook.

Abrar's father filed the case with Chawkbazar Police Station against 19. Later police included names of the other accused after finding their involvement during the probe.