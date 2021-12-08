20 Buet students sentenced to death, 5 jailed for life for killing Abrar Fahad

Court

TBS Report
08 December, 2021, 12:15 pm
Last modified: 08 December, 2021, 12:57 pm

Related News

20 Buet students sentenced to death, 5 jailed for life for killing Abrar Fahad

TBS Report
08 December, 2021, 12:15 pm
Last modified: 08 December, 2021, 12:57 pm
Abrar Fahad. Photo: Collected.
Abrar Fahad. Photo: Collected.

A Dhaka court has sentenced 20 Buet students to death and five more to life imprisonment for killing fellow student Abrar Fahad for his social media post criticising the Bangladesh-India deal on sharing the water of the Feni River.

Abrar, a second-year student of electrical and electronics engineering (EEE) department of Buet, was beaten to death by the convicts, who are activists of Chhatra League, at the university's Sher-e-Bangla Hall on 7 October in 2019.

Judge Abu Zafar Md Kamaruzzaman of Dhaka Speedy Trial Tribunal-1 announced the verdict in the sensational killing today.

Earlier in the day, 22 accused among 25 were produced before the court.

The death row convicts are - Mehedi Hassan Rasel, Anik Sarker, Mehedi Hassan Robin, Ifty Mosharaf Sakal, Moniruzzaman Monir, Meftahul Islam Jiyon, Majedur Rahman, Muzahidur Rahman, Tabakhairul Islam Tanvir, Hossen Mohammad Toha, Shamim Billah, Nazmus Shadat, Muntasir Al Jemi, Mizanur Rahman, Mahmud Setu, Shamsul Arifin Rafat, Morshed Omorto Islam, Ehtesamul Rabbi, Morshed Uzzaman Jishan and Mujtaba Rafeed  

The lifetimers are - Muhtasim Fuyad, Akash Hossain, Mowaz Abu Horaira, Omit Shaha and Istiaq Hassan Munna,

Broken Innocence

Among the accused, Jishan, Rafeed and Tanim are absconding.

After the brutal killing of Abrar Fahad, his father Barkatullah later filed a murder case with Chawkbazar Police Station.

The case was later transferred to the speedy trial tribunal, allowing a plea of Abrar's father.

On 13 November, 2019, Detective Branch (DB) Inspector and investigation officer of the case Wahiduzzaman submitted the charge sheet against the 25 accused.

On 15 September, 2020, the tribunal framed charges against all 25 accused in the case.

The court recorded statements of 46 witnesses among the 60 witnesses in the case.

Bangladesh / Top News / Crime

Abrar murder / Buet students / murder

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

What explains Bangladesh’s economic transformation? Synergies and tipping points

What explains Bangladesh’s economic transformation? Synergies and tipping points

1h | Panorama
Founding members of Frontliners: Shafiqul Islam Khan, Salman Rahman and Abul Bashar Bhuiyan (from left to right). Photo: Courtesy

Frontliners: The app designed to save doctors from their woes

2h | Panorama
Importation is a notoriously complicated process with a lot of moving parts. Photo: Reuters

Can you become an importer in one and a half hours?

1d | Panorama
TBS Illustration

No luck finding work despite having a high CGPA? Here's why

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Industrial credit rises over 12%

Industrial credit rises over 12%

19h | Videos
Quamrul Hassan’s 110 works on display at Kalakendra

Quamrul Hassan’s 110 works on display at Kalakendra

19h | Videos
Bhabna talks about her new movie

Bhabna talks about her new movie

19h | Videos
Story of how going green proves a winner

Story of how going green proves a winner

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: @flydiningcoxbazar
Bangladesh

Bangladesh's first sky dining launched at Cox's Bazar

2
Biman sacks senior pilot Captain Mahbub
Aviation

Biman sacks senior pilot Captain Mahbub

3
Photo: Collected
Corporates

InterContinental Dhaka incurs Tk181cr loss in FY21

4
Photo: Collected
Glitz

'Ranveer Singh’s father paid YRF 20 crores to launch him'

5
57 non-resident Bangladeshis selected for CIP status
Economy

57 non-resident Bangladeshis selected for CIP status

6
Saudi company to invest $1.75B in Bangladesh
Economy

Saudi company to invest $1.75B in Bangladesh