Verdict in Buet student Abrar murder case Sunday

TBS Report
27 November, 2021, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 27 November, 2021, 09:55 pm

A Dhaka court will deliver the verdict in Buet student Abrar Fahad murder case on Sunday.

Judge Abu Zafar Md Kamaruzzaman of Dhaka Speedy Trial Tribunal-1 will deliver the verdict.

The tribunal, on 14 November, fixed the date (Nov 28) for delivering the verdict after completion of argument of both state and defendant.  

Abrar Fahad, a second-year student of electrical and electronics engineering (EEE) department of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (Buet), was beaten to death by a group of Chhatra League men at the university's Sher-e-Bangla Hall on 7 October, 2019.

Abrar's father Barkatullah later filed a murder case with Chawkbazar Police Station.

The case was later transferred to the speedy trial tribunal, allowing a plea of Abrar's father.

On September 15, 2020, the tribunal framed charges against all 25 accused in the case.

