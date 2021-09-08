Charges framed in Abrar murder case afresh

Abrar Fahad. Photo: Collected.
Abrar Fahad. Photo: Collected.

The Speedy Trial Tribunal-1 framed charges afresh against 25 accused in the case lodged over the murder of Abrar Fahad, a student of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET).

Judge of Dhaka Speedy Trial Tribunal-1 Abu Jafar Md Kamruzzaman framed the charges against the accused and fixed September 14 for the next hearing.

Abrar, a second-year student of electrical and electronic engineering department of BUET, died after he was beaten allegedly by some Chhatra League men at Sher-e-Bangla hall of the university on October 7, 2020.

Abrar's father filed the case with Chawkbazar police station against 19 people.

