Pay Tk5 lakh compensation to Jahalam in 7 days: SC to Brac Bank

Court

TBS Report
29 August, 2022, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 29 August, 2022, 04:20 pm

Related News

Pay Tk5 lakh compensation to Jahalam in 7 days: SC to Brac Bank

TBS Report
29 August, 2022, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 29 August, 2022, 04:20 pm
Pay Tk5 lakh compensation to Jahalam in 7 days: SC to Brac Bank

The Supreme Court has ordered Brac Bank authorities to pay Tk5 lakh of the total Tk15 lakh compensation within seven days to innocent jute mill worker Jahalam who was wrongfully arrested and was put behind bars in 26 cases of loan fraud.

The chamber judge of the Supreme Court passed the order on Monday after hearing an appeal filed by Brac Bank.

The court also set 31 October for the next hearing on the appeal, ACC lawyer Khurshid Alam Khan informed the media.

Earlier on 15 August, the full text of the High Court verdict was published ordering BRAC Bank to pay TK15 Lakh compensation to innocent Jahalam.

On 30 September 2020, the High Court ordered Brac Bank to give Tk15 lakh in compensation to Jahalam.

In April 2012, the ACC filed 33 cases over the embezzlement of a huge amount of money from Brac Bank and Sonali Bank by cheque fraud. The lawsuits were filed against Salek. However, Jahalam was arrested in 26 cases even though the police indicted Salek in the 26 cases.

Jahalam's misery came to light when a national daily ran a report titled "Wrongfully accused in 33 cases, I am Jahalam, not Salek."

In 2019, Amit Dasgupta, a lawyer of the Supreme Court presented the report before the court. Meanwhile, jute mill worker Jahalam had served three years behind bars.

The HC later issued a suo moto rule and heard the explanations of four people, including the representative of the ACC chairman, over the 26 cases. The HC later granted bail to Jahalam.

Top News

Supreme Court / Jahalam case

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo caption: In this new environment where security of supply has become paramount, the design of value chains will have to minimise the risk of weaponization. Photo: Bloomberg

Economics in the new age of national security

5h | Panorama
Nawshin Nawal. Sketch: TBS

Time to look past the dependence on NGOs

6h | Thoughts
Hat Bakso: A souvenir shop rooted in Bangladesh

Hat Bakso: A souvenir shop rooted in Bangladesh

7h | Brands
Illustration: TBS

Tending to the elderly: Caregivers who become family members

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Biodegradable plastic products from Cassava

Biodegradable plastic products from Cassava

21h | Videos
Additional Commissioner's 29 books on govt purchase list!

Additional Commissioner's 29 books on govt purchase list!

20h | Videos
How long do we have to wait for National Education Policy?

How long do we have to wait for National Education Policy?

8h | Videos
Drought exposes ancient dinosaur tracks in Texas

Drought exposes ancient dinosaur tracks in Texas

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Nagad spells trouble for post office, customers
Economy

Nagad spells trouble for post office, customers

2
Photo of Bangladesh Secretariat/Collected
Bangladesh

Govt, autonomous offices to run 7 hours daily to save energy

3
No more plot housing scheme for Dhaka as gazette issued finalising DAP
Bangladesh

No more plot housing scheme for Dhaka as gazette issued finalising DAP

4
Former CEO Mahtab sues Robi for Tk227cr compensation
Telecom

Former CEO Mahtab sues Robi for Tk227cr compensation

5
KSRM hikes salaries of 4,000 employees amid rising commodity prices
Bangladesh

KSRM hikes salaries of 4,000 employees amid rising commodity prices

6
Photo: Collected
Banking

Banks to operate from 9am to 3pm daily