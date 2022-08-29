Pay Tk5 lakh compensation to Jahalam in 7 days: SC to Brac Bank

The Supreme Court has ordered Brac Bank authorities to pay Tk5 lakh of the total Tk15 lakh compensation within seven days to innocent jute mill worker Jahalam who was wrongfully arrested and was put behind bars in 26 cases of loan fraud.

The chamber judge of the Supreme Court passed the order on Monday after hearing an appeal filed by Brac Bank.

The court also set 31 October for the next hearing on the appeal, ACC lawyer Khurshid Alam Khan informed the media.

Earlier on 15 August, the full text of the High Court verdict was published ordering BRAC Bank to pay TK15 Lakh compensation to innocent Jahalam.

On 30 September 2020, the High Court ordered Brac Bank to give Tk15 lakh in compensation to Jahalam.

In April 2012, the ACC filed 33 cases over the embezzlement of a huge amount of money from Brac Bank and Sonali Bank by cheque fraud. The lawsuits were filed against Salek. However, Jahalam was arrested in 26 cases even though the police indicted Salek in the 26 cases.

Jahalam's misery came to light when a national daily ran a report titled "Wrongfully accused in 33 cases, I am Jahalam, not Salek."

In 2019, Amit Dasgupta, a lawyer of the Supreme Court presented the report before the court. Meanwhile, jute mill worker Jahalam had served three years behind bars.

The HC later issued a suo moto rule and heard the explanations of four people, including the representative of the ACC chairman, over the 26 cases. The HC later granted bail to Jahalam.