Navy officer assault case: Arrest warrant issued against Irfan Salim

Court

TBS Report
08 February, 2023, 06:40 pm
Last modified: 08 February, 2023, 06:44 pm

Erfan Selim, son of Dhaka-7 constituency member of parliament Haji Selim. Photo: Courtesy
A Dhaka court has issued an arrest warrant against Irfan Salim, son of Dhaka-7 lawmaker Haji Md Salim, a case filed for assaulting a navy officer.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate of Dhaka Asaduzzaman Noor's court passed the order on Wednesday (8 February).

The court also framed charges against five accused in the case.

According to court sources, the court had fixed 8 February for charge framing hearing in the case but accused Irfan Salim did not appear in the court and applied for time extension through his lawyer. The court rejected the time plea and issued an arrest warrant against him.

The court has fixed 6 March as the date for for recording witness depositions in the case.

The other four accused in the case are – Irfan Salim's bodyguard Jahidul Islam, driver Mizanur Rahman, Madina Group's protocol officer AB Siddique Deepu and associate Kazi Ripon.

Among them, Jahidul is currently behind bars. Mizanur and Deepu are out on bail and Kazi Ripon is absconding.

On 25 October 2020, Irfan reportedly assaulted Lieutenant Wasif Ahmed Khan of Bangladesh Navy and his wife near the Kalabagan crossing in the neighbourhood of Dhanmondi in Dhaka after the officer's motorcycle collided with Irfan's car.

Then other individuals accompanying Irfan in the car together beat the officer, threatened to kill him, and abused his wife in offensive language.

The officer filed a case with Dhanmondi Police Station against Irfan Salim and others a day later.

Following the case, RAB launched a drive and arrested Irfan and his bodyguard Md Jahidul Islam.

Irfan was released on bail 18 January, 2021.

