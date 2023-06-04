Former SP Babul gets bail in DSA case

04 June, 2023, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 04 June, 2023, 05:48 pm

Former SP Babul gets bail in DSA case

The High Court has allowed bail to former superintendent of police (SP) Babul Akter in a case filed under Digital Security Act (DSA) by Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) superintendent Naima Sultana.

A High Court division bench of Justice Mustafa Zaman Islam and Justice Md Aminul Islam passed the order after holding a hearing on a plea filed by the former police officer.

The court also postponed for two months its order on bail plea of Babul in another DSA case filed by PBI chief Banaj Kumar Majumder.

Advocate Mohammad Shishir Manir moved the pleas before the court, while Deputy Attorney General Sarwar Hossain Bappi and Assistant Attorney General Anisur Rahman stood for the state.

PBI superintendent Naima Sultana filed the said case against four, including Babul Akter on October 19, 2022. PBI chief Banaj Kumar Majumder filed his case on October 27, 2022, against Babul, his father Md Abdul Wadud, 72, brother Md Habibur Rahman Labu, 45, and expatriate YouTuber Elias Hossain.

The PBI chief in his case brought allegations of spreading false information to tarnish his and the police unit's image against the four.

 

