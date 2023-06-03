Mitu murder accused Kalu arrested from Ctg

Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) on Friday arrested Khairul Islam Sikder Prakash Kalu an accused in the sensational murder of Mahmuda Khanam Mitu.

Kalu, one of the last two absconding accused in the case, was arrested from Akbar Shah area of Chattogram city late on Friday night, Rangunia police station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Mahbub Milki confirm.

PBI later handed him over to the Rangunia police station.

According to police, Kalu has been absconding for seven years since the killing of Mitu. He used to work as a watchman at a privately owned property in Akbar Shah area.

Mahmuda Khanom Mitu, the wife of Babul Akter, was hacked and shot dead by unknown miscreants at OR Nizam Road in Chattogram on 5 June, 2016.

The then SP Babul Akter was staying in Dhaka during the incident. On his return to Chattogram, Babul filed a case against unknown accused with the Panchlaish police station.

At one stage, Babul's name came as the main accused and he was arrested by PBI on 11 May last year after finding his involvement with his wife's murder.

PBI submitted the chargesheet in the Mitu murder case against seven on 13 September.

The accused are– former superintendent of police Babul Akter, Motaleb Mia Prakash alias Wasim, Anwar Hossain, Ehteshamul Haq Bhola, Shahjahan Mia, Kamrul Islam Sikder Prakash Musa, and Khairul Islam Sikder Prakash Kalu. Of the accused, Musa is still in hiding.