Loan embezzlement: Mishmak Group Chairman Milan sentenced to life, fined Tk100cr

Court

TBS Report
22 January, 2024, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 22 January, 2024, 10:07 pm

Representational image. Photo: Collected
Representational image. Photo: Collected

A Chattogram court on Monday sentenced Mishmak Group Chairman Mujibur Rahman Milan to life imprisonment and fined him Tk100 crore for embezzling bank loans.

Chattogram Divisional Special Judge Munshi Abdul Majid passed the verdict in a case filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) over the alleged embezzlement of about Tk92 crore loan from Agrani Bank's Laldighi branch.

According to the case statement and the court's verdict, Mujibur Rahman Milan, as the owner of Muhib Steel and Ship Recycling Industry of Mishmak Group, took loan facilities from Agrani Bank's Laldighi branch between 2009 and 2010 for importing scrap ships. 

According to the bank, Milan failed to repay the debt of Tk91.92 crore and absconded.

Earlier on 24 May 2018, Chattogram ACC Assistant Director Zafar Ahmed filed the case at the city's Kotwali Police Station.

After the end of an investigation, the charge sheet was submitted on 28 August 2022 and the trial started against the accused. 

The court announced the verdict on Monday after hearing the testimony of 10 people. 

ACC Public Prosecutor Kazi Sanowar Ahmed Lavlu said the accused will get five more years of imprisonment in case of non-repayment of the Tk100 crore fine. 

As the accused was absconding at the time of the verdict, an arrest warrant was issued, he added.

