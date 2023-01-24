Lawyers to boycott 2 courts in Brahmanbaria till 30 January

The lawyers in Brahmanbaria have announced that they would boycott the court of Brahmanbaria District and Sessions Judge Sharmin Nigar and Judge Mohammad Farooq of Women and Child Abuse Prevention Tribunal-1 till 30 January, demanding the removal of the two judges and a nazir.

The District Lawyers Association took the decision in a general meeting on Tuesday.

Earlier, from the first week of this month, the association held a boycott programme of all courts for six consecutive working days, demanding the removal of the two judges and court nazir Mominul Islam.

After a meeting with Law Minister Anisul Huq, the lawyers returned to the court except for the ones of the two judges from 15 January.

District Lawyers Association General Secretary Mofizur Rahman said that the demands for which the lawyers started the agitation have not been fulfilled yet. Therefore, the court boycott of the two judges has been extended till 30 January.

He also said that a committee of 21 members headed by the president of the association has been formed to take an overall decision regarding the demands of the lawyers. Their decision on further action will be final.

The lawyers complained that when the lawyers filed a case in the Women and Child Abuse Prevention Tribunal-1 on 1 December last year, Judge Mohammad Farooq made offensive comments and lied about the lawyers without taking the case.

Following the incident, the lawyers held a meeting on 26 December and announced the boycott of Judge Mohammad Farooq's court from 1 January. Then, the lawyers complained that the court employees defamed them by forming human chains and work abstention till 4 January, which they said was instigated by the District and Sessions Judge.

Besides, the association organised a three-day court boycott programme to demand the removal of the judges and the nazir, citing that the fake stamp and court fee trade has been going on for a long time by court nazir Mominul.

In the second phase, the lawyers boycotted the court for three more working days as the demands were not met.