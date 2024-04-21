Barrister Mahbub Uddin Khokon removed from Nationalist Lawyers' Forum

Barrister Mahbub Uddin Khokon has been removed from his post as vice president of the Nationalist Lawyers' Forum.

"He was removed for breaching party discipline," reads a notification signed by the forum's Office Secretary Md Ziaur, released today (21 April).

The notification said the National Lawyers' Forum wrote to the winning President Barrister Mahbub Uddin Khokon of the panel of BNP in the 2024-25 election and three others to refrain from taking office.

It says the letter was written to continue "the fair and logical movement" to demand the re-election of the Supreme Court Lawyers' Association.

The letter also mentions that the lawyers' society and the country's people "have rejected the election results."

However, on 4 April, Barrister Mahbub Uddin Khokon took office at the Supreme Court Bar Auditorium defying the decision of the Nationalist Lawyers' Forum. Outgoing Supreme Court Bar President Momtaz Uddin Fakir welcomed him with flowers.

Also, he was absent when the three executive members of the BNP panel took charge. Besides, no incumbent leader of the Nationalist Lawyers' Forum was present at the inauguration ceremony. Only pro-BNP lawyers who are followers of Barrister Khokon were present, reads the notification.

In the 2024-25 Supreme Court Lawyers' Association election, the BNP-supported panel candidates won four positions, including barrister Mahbub Uddin Khokon. On the other hand, candidates of the Awami League panel won 10 posts, including Shah Monjurul Haque as secretary.