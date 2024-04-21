Barrister Mahbub Uddin Khokon removed from Nationalist Lawyers' Forum

Bangladesh

TBS Report
21 April, 2024, 12:40 pm
Last modified: 21 April, 2024, 12:54 pm

Related News

Barrister Mahbub Uddin Khokon removed from Nationalist Lawyers' Forum

TBS Report
21 April, 2024, 12:40 pm
Last modified: 21 April, 2024, 12:54 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Barrister Mahbub Uddin Khokon has been removed from his post as vice president of the Nationalist Lawyers' Forum.

"He was removed for breaching party discipline," reads a notification signed by the forum's Office Secretary Md Ziaur, released today (21 April).

The notification said the National Lawyers' Forum wrote to the winning President Barrister Mahbub Uddin Khokon of the panel of BNP in the 2024-25 election and three others to refrain from taking office.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

It says the letter was written to continue "the fair and logical movement" to demand the re-election of the Supreme Court Lawyers' Association.

The letter also mentions that the lawyers' society and the country's people "have rejected the election results."

However, on 4 April, Barrister Mahbub Uddin Khokon took office at the Supreme Court Bar Auditorium defying the decision of the Nationalist Lawyers' Forum. Outgoing Supreme Court Bar President Momtaz Uddin Fakir welcomed him with flowers.

Also, he was absent when the three executive members of the BNP panel took charge. Besides, no incumbent leader of the Nationalist Lawyers' Forum was present at the inauguration ceremony. Only pro-BNP lawyers who are followers of Barrister Khokon were present, reads the notification.

In the 2024-25 Supreme Court Lawyers' Association election, the BNP-supported panel candidates won four positions, including barrister Mahbub Uddin Khokon. On the other hand, candidates of the Awami League panel won 10 posts, including Shah Monjurul Haque as secretary.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Top News

BNP / lawyers / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

From a styling point of view, the Insight attains the shape of the 10th-generation Honda Civic, minus the angular drama from it. Photo: Arfin Kazi

2019 Honda Insight: The most innovative compact sedan under Tk40 Lakh

3h | Wheels
From observing scores of successful taan samiti, one thing becomes clear: it is the transparent and flexible mechanism in place based on trust among participants (be it hotel employees, small-time traders, etc) which makes it work. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

How community-based 'money clubs' empower the common man

6h | Panorama
Due to the presence of schools, coaching centres and restaurants in the area, the new demographic at these galleries is notably younger, adding a vibrant and youthful energy to the area&#039;s cultural scene. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

From Dhanmondi to Lalmatia Block D: Dhaka’s new cultural canvas

1d | Panorama
Why do brands want your old fridge and AC?

Why do brands want your old fridge and AC?

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Kremlin warns of more massacres

Kremlin warns of more massacres

1h | Videos
48% growth in remittance flows from the Emirates

48% growth in remittance flows from the Emirates

2h | Videos
Cucumber in Dinajpur 1 taka per kg

Cucumber in Dinajpur 1 taka per kg

5h | Videos
Madrid’s eyes are on regaining the title, Barca hoping for the comeback

Madrid’s eyes are on regaining the title, Barca hoping for the comeback

16h | Videos