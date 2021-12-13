Investigation of Drik Gallery founder Shahidul Alam to continue in ICT case: HC

The High Court on Monday cleared the way for the police to continue investigation against renowned photographer Shahidul Alam in a case filed in 2018 under the Information and Technology (ICT) Act.

The HC bench of Justice JBM Hassan and Justice Razik-Al-Jalil passed the order after rejecting a writ challenging the legality of going ahead with the investigation into the case lodged under section 57 of the ICT Act.

In the case Shahidul Alam, founder of Drik Gallery and Pathsala, has been accused of spreading lies and provocative statements on social media during the 2018 student movement for road safety.

Former Attorney General AF Hasna Arif and Barrister Sara Hossain stood for Shahidul while Attorney general AM Amin Uddin and Deputy Attorney General Tushar Kanti Roy represented the state.

The probe was stayed for three months by the High Court on 14 March, 2019 following a petition from the internationally known photographer. This was later upheld by the Appellate Division.

In the petition Shahidul said that the case was lodged to harass him. He also challenged the legality of the case and sought court's order to stay all proceedings relating to it.

Shahidul was picked up from his Dhanmondi residence by detectives on 5 August, 2018 after he gave online interviews to international media and went live on Facebook in support of the students who took to the streets of Dhaka demanding safety on roads.

A case was filed against him with Ramna Police Station the following day for "spreading propaganda" through Facebook.

The High Court granted him bail on 15 November, 2018 and he was released from jail five days later on 20 November.