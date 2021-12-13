Investigation of Drik Gallery founder Shahidul Alam to continue in ICT case: HC

Court

UNB
13 December, 2021, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 13 December, 2021, 05:18 pm

Related News

Investigation of Drik Gallery founder Shahidul Alam to continue in ICT case: HC

UNB
13 December, 2021, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 13 December, 2021, 05:18 pm
Shahidul Alam. Photo: Collected
Shahidul Alam. Photo: Collected

The High Court on Monday cleared the way for the police to continue investigation against renowned photographer Shahidul Alam in a case filed in 2018 under the Information and Technology (ICT) Act.

The HC bench of Justice JBM Hassan and Justice Razik-Al-Jalil passed the order after rejecting a writ challenging the legality of going ahead with the investigation into the case lodged under section 57 of the ICT Act.

In the case Shahidul Alam, founder of Drik Gallery and Pathsala, has been accused of spreading lies and provocative statements on social media during the 2018 student movement for road safety.

Former Attorney General AF Hasna Arif and Barrister Sara Hossain stood for Shahidul while Attorney general AM Amin Uddin and Deputy Attorney General Tushar Kanti Roy represented the state.

The probe was stayed for three months by the High Court on 14 March, 2019 following a petition from the internationally known photographer. This was later upheld by the Appellate Division.

In the petition Shahidul said that the case was lodged to harass him. He also challenged the legality of the case and sought court's order to stay all proceedings relating to it.

Shahidul was picked up from his Dhanmondi residence by detectives on 5 August, 2018 after he gave online interviews to international media and went live on Facebook in support of the students who took to the streets of Dhaka demanding safety on roads.

A case was filed against him with Ramna Police Station the following day for "spreading propaganda" through Facebook.

The High Court granted him bail on 15 November, 2018 and he was released from jail five days later on 20 November.

Bangladesh / Top News

High Court / Shahidul Alam / ICT Act / Drik

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

18 August, Jakarta. Family and friends mourn at the graveside of a Covid-19 victim at the Rorotan cemetery. Photo: Dimas Ardian/Bloomberg

How a year full of vaccine promise turned into another Covid-19 nightmare

2h | Panorama
Buying a laptop? These tips will make it easier to choose

Buying a laptop? These tips will make it easier to choose

4h | Brands
A dust-free house with a robot vacuum cleaner

A dust-free house with a robot vacuum cleaner

5h | Brands
Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro: More bounce for the ounce?

Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro: More bounce for the ounce?

5h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Epshita and Nazakat's Iconic Fashion Show

Epshita and Nazakat's Iconic Fashion Show

1h | Videos
Knee Pain: Symptoms, Causes, Remedies, Treatment | Health Tips Bangla

Knee Pain: Symptoms, Causes, Remedies, Treatment | Health Tips Bangla

1h | Videos
Saidul Anam Tutul’s Kalbela released in cinema halls

Saidul Anam Tutul’s Kalbela released in cinema halls

1h | Videos
Metrorail test run till Agargaon

Metrorail test run till Agargaon

1h | Videos

Most Read

1
Abrar Fahad. Photo: Collected.
Court

Abrar Fahad murder: 20 Buet students sentenced to death, 5 jailed for life

2
Former state minister for information and broadcasting Murad Hasan. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Murad Hasan denied entry to Canada, sent back to Dubai

3
Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak
Bangladesh

Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak

4
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

A phantom trap awaits Bangladesh 

5
Bangladesh enters 5G era today
Telecom

Bangladesh enters 5G era today

6
176 businessmen get CIP status 
Bangladesh

176 businessmen get CIP status 