High Court grants bail to Odhikar's Adilur, Elan

TBS Report
10 October, 2023, 12:40 pm
Last modified: 10 October, 2023, 01:14 pm

They were sentenced to two years imprisonment on 14 September in the ICT case filed in 2013

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The High Court granted bail to human rights organisation Odhikar's Secretary Adilur Rahman Khan and Director ASM Nasiruddin Elan today (10 October) in a case filed under the ICT Act. 

The High Court bench of Justice Md Emdadul Haque Azad passed the order after a petition filed by Adilur and Elan seeking bail.

They were sentenced to two years imprisonment on 14 September in the ICT case filed in 2013. Besides the jail sentence, they were also fined Tk10,000 each and sentenced to a one-month jail sentence in default. 

The High Court also suspended the fine today. 

Adilur Rahman Khan and ASM Nasiruddin Elan are accused in an ICT case (presently Cyber Security Act) on charges of "distorted report and doctored images" about police action on a Hefajat-e-Islam rally in Motijheel in the capital on 6 May 2013.

On 10 August 2013, Adilur Rahman Khan, a prominent human rights activist, was detained after Odhikar published a fact-finding report on extrajudicial killings and excessive use of force to disperse a protest in Bangladesh.

Adilur Rahman Khan's whereabouts remained unknown for several hours until the police filed a case against him under the Information and Communication Technology Act, 2006, which was later replaced by the government in 2018 with the Digital Security Act. He was in custody for 62 days; while Elan, who was detained later, was in custody for 25 days.

Both were on bail till they were sent to jail on Thursday.

