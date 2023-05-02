HC: Why not include Bangabandhu’s anti-corruption speeches in syllabus?

TBS Report
02 May, 2023, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 02 May, 2023, 10:30 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The High Court on Tuesday issued a rule, asking the authorities concerned why the anti-corruption and anti-money laundering speeches of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman should not be included in the syllabuses of all educational institutions and training centres in the country.

The High Court bench of Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Mohammad Shawkat Ali Chowdhury issued the suo-moto rule while hearing a case regarding the disappearance of Rajuk documents.

The cabinet secretary and others concerned were asked to respond to the rule within four weeks.

Besides, the director general of the Bangladesh Film Archive was directed to submit Bangabandhu's anti-corruption speeches in both audio and video formats to the court within 30 days.

Before passing the order addressing the Anti-Corruption Commission, the High Court said that it must take a hard line to stop corruption. "Showing flexibility cannot stop corruption. A Nobel laureate says South Asian countries have a flexible stance on corruption," it said.

"Who has houses in Begum Para in Canada? Who has smuggled money? Who has kept money in Swiss banks? We have asked for investigating these but there is no implementation of any order," the court said.

Highlighting Bangabandhu's anti-corruption and anti-money laundering stance and speeches, the court said if the country is to be Bangabandhu's "Golden Bangla", everyone needs to be golden people. Everyone has a role to play, for example, journalists are the eyes of society and they have to play their roles. Corruption cannot be prevented without everyone's participation.

Deputy Attorney General AKM Amin Uddin Manik, ACC lawyer Md Khurshid Alam Khan and Rajuk lawyer Imam Hasan were present in the court.

