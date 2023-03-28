HC suspends DU Bangla Department's directive to keep face, ears visible for students

The High Court has suspended a notice of the Bangla Department of Dhaka University for six months, which stipulated female students keep their face and ears visible during examinations and presentations.

The High Court bench of Justice KM Kamrul Kuader and Justice Mohammad Ali passed the order on Tuesday (28 March) after hearing a writ in this regard.

Along with this, the court also issued a rule as to why this circular of the Bangla Department would not be declared illegal.

The education secretary, vice-chancellor of Dhaka University, registrar of the university and chairman of the Bangla Department have been instructed to respond to the rule in this regard within the next four weeks.

Lawyer Faizullah Faiz, who filed the writ in this regard, stood for the writ in court while Deputy Attorney General Abdullah Al Mahmud Bashar represented the state.

Later, quoting the High Court bench, lawyer Faizullah Faiz said, "Every person has the freedom to practice their own religion. That is the spirit of our constitution. No one can be forced to keep their face and ears uncovered."

Earlier on 11 December 2022, the Bangla Department of DU issued a notice, signed by the chair, instructing female students to keep their faces and ears visible during all examinations, including viva and presentations.

The notice also warned that if anyone violated the instruction, action would be taken against them as per the university regulation.

On 19 December, Lawyer Faizullah Foyez, representing three students of the university, filed a writ petition at the High Court challenging the legality of a notice.