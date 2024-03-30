Cost of education jumps 51% for secondary, 25% for primary students: Study 

Increased cost of coaching, private tuition and guide books pushed up educational expenses by 25% at primary level and 51% at secondary level during the first half of 2023, finds a new study.

During January-July period in 2022, families had to spend Tk13,882 on average per year as educational cost for a primary school-going student, up from Tk8,647 in the same period a year earlier, according to the study titled "Education Watch-2023" unveiled today.

On the other hand, the average cost of education for a secondary level student climbed to Tk27,340 from Tk20,712 in a span of a year.

While carrying out the study, the Campaign For Popular Education (CAMPE), an umbrella NGO of education campaigners, took into account the educational from class V to IX.

The annual cost of primary education was found to be higher at Tk18,132 in urban areas compared to Tk10,637 in rural settings in the first six months of 2022.

Similarly, the cost was Tk35,662 for an urban student and Tk22,909 for a rural student two years ago.

"In both primary and secondary education, the salary of private tutors and cost of notes or guide books were the main factors of the high expenditure." Mostafizur Rahman, deputy director of Campaign For Popular Education (CAMPE)

"In both primary and secondary education, the salary of private tutors and cost of notes or guide books were the main factors of the high expenditure," said Mostafizur Rahman, deputy director of CAMPE, while unveiling the study findings at a press briefing at the CIRDAP auditorium.

The research was conducted by collecting data from 26 upazilas out of 16 districts under 8 divisions and five city corporations across the country.

Information was obtained from a total of 7,225 students, teachers, parents, education officials and district and upazila administrative officials.

It reveals that more than three-fourths of the students surveyed took the help of private tutors or attended coaching centres.

Students were found to be more dependent on guide books due to lack of proper classroom teaching. The dependency rates in primary and secondary education were 92% and 93% respectively.

More than 41% of primary and 58% of secondary students said they have access to the Internet. Most of them use the Internet through smart phones.

However, 8% of primary students and 17% of secondary students reported using the Internet for schoolwork or academic purposes.

About 56.5% of elementary and 52.6% of secondary students expressed positive attitudes about their new classroom learning experience after the pandemic.

But almost half of the students had faced difficulties in understanding the text.

Meanwhile, almost two-thirds of primary and secondary level teachers do not have a clear idea about the 'blended learning (online and in-person)' method.

According to the survey, the students did not return to school after the corona infection. In 2023, 4.5% second graders and 6% sixth graders dropped out in 2023.

Besides the pandemic, further decline in income of low-income families, increased cost of education, prolonged school closures due to Covid and lack of proper guidance from the schools have been cited as the other reasons for the dropout.

Of the dropped out students, 57% primary students and 79% secondary students said they were not interested in returning to school.

41% of primary school-aged children and 49% of secondary-level children responded that were engaged in work or child labour.

More than half of the dropped out girls were the victims of child marriage, while a small proportion said they were engaged in household work or doing nothing.

The study recommended increasing stipends and planned financial assistance, eliminating discriminatory rules for getting stipends for married girls, establishing effective communication with parents, providing appropriate support with additional classes based on the level of learning deficit of students, giving financial incentives to teachers, etc.

In the press briefing, head of this research team and emeritus professor of BRAC University, Manzoor Ahmad said, "There has been a big impact due to Corona. But that is not being taken into account."

Rasheda K Chowdhury, executive director of the Ganasaksharata Abhiyan and former caretaker government adviser, said, "Now we will formally hand over this research report to the government officials."

However, during the research, representatives of the relevant departments of the government were also involved and their opinions were also taken.