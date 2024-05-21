Clean energy can ensure a brighter, sustainable future for Bangladesh: Peter Haas 

Energy

TBS Report
21 May, 2024, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 21 May, 2024, 07:28 pm

Related News

Clean energy can ensure a brighter, sustainable future for Bangladesh: Peter Haas 

Apart from overcoming the ongoing energy crisis, Bangladesh requires this transition to sustain economic growth and development, he said.

TBS Report
21 May, 2024, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 21 May, 2024, 07:28 pm
US Ambassador Peter Haas speaks at the Indo-Pacific Business Forum (IPBF) at the EMK Center in Dhaka on 21 May. Photo: Courtesy
US Ambassador Peter Haas speaks at the Indo-Pacific Business Forum (IPBF) at the EMK Center in Dhaka on 21 May. Photo: Courtesy

Given the crisis inflicted by the Russia-Ukraine war, energy-hungry countries like Bangladesh need a transition to renewable and clean energy sources, says US Ambassador to Dhaka Peter Haas. 

Apart from overcoming the ongoing energy crisis, Bangladesh requires this transition to sustain economic growth and development, he said while virtually addressing the Indo-Pacific Business Forum (IPBF) held in Manila, Philippines, today (21 May). 

"Finding ways to harness solar, wind, hydro, hydrogen, and other energy sources is the path to energy security and is necessary to support continued economic growth and sustainable development," a statement from the US Embassy in Dhaka quoted Haas as saying. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Criticising Russia for its role in creating a global energy crisis, the US envoy said, "All nations, therefore, must develop a plan to solidify their energy security based on a diversified portfolio of resources."

To achieve a just energy transition, the government, private sector, and civil society in Bangladesh have to contribute, according to him. 

It will also require good policies in place to incentivise smart investments and cross-border electricity trade, the privatisation of underperforming state-owned assets, the adoption of new technologies, and a phasing out of the most damaging fossil fuel power generation facilities. 

Haas said, "This will not happen overnight. It will take years to accomplish. But we can accomplish it faster if we work together and share our collective knowledge."

"Empowering Bangladesh with clean energy today means a brighter, sustainable future for generations to come," he added. 

The forum is the premier public-private US government event to promote trade, investment, and economic cooperation between the United States and its partners throughout the Indo-Pacific region. 

This year's event convened 500 leaders from across the region, including through a live stream for virtual participation and satellite events in Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

The one-day event in Manila was co-hosted by the US Trade and Development Agency and the Government of the Republic of the Philippines, in partnership with the US Department of State.

IPBF connected CEOs, project developers, government officials, and sources of financing for priority infrastructure in emerging Indo-Pacific economies. 

Through speeches, breakout panels, and business matchmaking, participants learned and shared their insights on the latest trends, opportunities, and solutions to support infrastructure across all sectors. 

IPBF is also created a chance to learn more about government tools and programs to support US participation in the region's priority projects.

Bangladesh / Top News

Ambassador haas / Bangladesh / Clean energy

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Tea vs coffee: Who wins the throne as a mightier caffeinated beverage? 

Tea vs coffee: Who wins the throne as a mightier caffeinated beverage? 

1h | Features
From April to June, Jarul flowers are seen in places like roadsides, grown naturally. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Jarul: Petals that touch our souls

10h | Panorama
There are almost 8,000 dispensaries and a large number of consumer-agro firms across the country. Photo: Bloomberg

Thailand's cannabis U-turn is a cautionary tale

1d | Panorama
The newly built Canton Tower, which is 604 meters tall, is now the main attraction of tourism in Guangzhou and proof of China’s fast growth. Photo: Bloomberg

'Everything is big in China'

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

US imposes sanctions on ex-army chief Aziz Ahmed

US imposes sanctions on ex-army chief Aziz Ahmed

1h | Videos
When and where Ebrahim Raisi's funeral?

When and where Ebrahim Raisi's funeral?

4h | Videos
When and where Ebrahim Raisi's funeral?

When and where Ebrahim Raisi's funeral?

4h | Videos
World leaders who died in air crashes

World leaders who died in air crashes

4h | Videos