HC to hear Mirza Fakhrul's bail plea on 7 Dec

Court

TBS Report
04 December, 2023, 11:20 am
Last modified: 04 December, 2023, 11:39 am

The High Court has scheduled 7 December (Thursday) for the bail hearing of BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir in a case filed over attacks on the chief justice's residence.

An HC bench comprising Justice Md Selim and Justice Shahed Nooruddin set the date after hearing a bail petition filed by BNP lawyers on Monday (4 December).

BNP Lawyers, including senior lawyer Advocate Zainul Abedin, appealed to the court for an expedited hearing on Mirza Fakhrul's bail.

The Business Standard

In response to the plea, the court allocated 11am on Thursday for the bail hearing of Mirza Fakhrul.

Earlier on 22 November, Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge's Court denied Mirza Fakhrul's bail and sent him to prison.

Police filed a case with Ramna police station over the attack and vandalism in front of the chief justice's residence during the 28 October political rallies and following clashes.

In addition to Mirza Fakhrul, 59 leaders and activists of the BNP, including Standing Committee member Mirza Abbas, were accused in the case.

On 29 October morning, the Detective Branch of the DMP took Fakhrul to the Detective Branch office for questioning.

After around ten hours of questioning, he was shown arrested around 8pm that day

