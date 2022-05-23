Harassment over ‘indecent clothing’: Accused Ismail placed on 3-day remand

A Narsingdi court has granted a three-day remand to the man who physically assaulted a woman at Narsingdi railway station on the pretext of wearing "indecent clothes".

Narsingdi Chief Judicial Magistrate Mehnaz Siddiqui passed the order Monday (23 May).

Earlier on Saturday, Narsingdi railway police outpost in-charge Emayedul Jahedi filed a case with Bhairab Police Station over the harassment incident, mentioning the names of two people and 10 other unnamed accused.

The accused are Md Ismail, 38, son of late Badol Mia of Najarpur union's Budiamara area; and Shila Aktar, wife of Foyez Ahmed of upazila crossing area of Narsingdi. Of them, police arrested Ismail Hossain on Friday night from the rail station area.

Investigation Officer SI Harunuzzaman Rumel said the court granted three-day remand after they pleaded for taking Ismail on a seven-day remand for interrogation.

He said that police were trying to arrest the other accused in the case.

Earlier on 18 May, a young woman was physically assaulted for wearing what the attackers claimed to be "indecent clothes".

The woman was forced to take shelter in the station master's room to save herself from the raging mob. Later, she boarded a Dhaka-bound train.

The incident sparked mass criticism as many protested against it on social media.