Mahila Parishad condemns harassment over ‘indecent clothing’

Bangladesh

TBS Report
22 May, 2022, 03:15 pm
Last modified: 22 May, 2022, 03:19 pm

Representational image. Illustration: Collected
Representational image. Illustration: Collected

Bangladesh Mahila Parishad (BMP) has condemned the recent harassment of a woman at Narsingdi railway station on the pretext of wearing "indecent clothes".

Expressing deep concern about the harassment of a young woman wearing a western dress, the organisation demanded an impartial investigation and exemplary punishment of persons involved in such incidents, said a press release.

"It is shameful that a woman had to be harassed for what she wears in an independent country in the 21st century," Mahila Parishad said in the media statement.

The BMP press release said such incidents are an attempt to hinder women's freedom of movement and personal choice.

Meanwhile, the organisation called for an immediate and collective effort to resist such misogynists living in the society.

Earlier, a young woman was physically assaulted for wearing what the attackers claimed to be "indecent clothes".

The woman was forced to take shelter in the station master's room to save herself from the raging mob. Later, she boarded a Dhaka-bound train.

Following the incident, law enforcers arrested an alleged attacker on Saturday.

