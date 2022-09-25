GK Shamim, 7 bodyguards sentenced to life imprisonment in arms case

Court

TBS Report
25 September, 2022, 01:15 pm
Last modified: 25 September, 2022, 01:29 pm

Related News

GK Shamim, 7 bodyguards sentenced to life imprisonment in arms case

Dhaka's Third Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge Sheikh Samidul announced the verdict on Sunday

TBS Report
25 September, 2022, 01:15 pm
Last modified: 25 September, 2022, 01:29 pm
Photo: collected.
Photo: collected.

A Dhaka court has sentenced Ghulam Kibria (GK) Shamim and seven of his bodyguards to life imprisonment in an arms case.

Dhaka Third Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge Sheikh Samidul announced the verdict on Sunday (25 September).

GK Shamim and seven of his bodyguards were bought to the court from Kashimpur jail. Later in the afternoon, the court announced the verdict.

The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested GK Shamim along with seven bodyguards on 20 September 2019 during an anti-gambling operation in the capital.

In that raid, RAB seized 8 firearms, a large number of bullets, FDR of Tk165 crore and Tk1 crore 81 lakh in cash along with a large amount of foreign currency and liquor.

Three cases were registered against him under arms, narcotics and money laundering act.

Later on October 27 of that year, RAB filed a charge sheet against the accused in the arms case.

On 28 January, 2020, the same court rejected the plea of ​​acquittal of the accused and framed the complaint.

Bangladesh / Top News

GK Shamim

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Andy Mukherjee. Sketch: TBD

The world’s second-biggest fortune deserves a keener spotlight

1h | Thoughts
Illustration: TBS

Commodity price hikes: Are int’l crises an opportunity for Bangladeshi businesses?

6h | Panorama
According to the Department of Social Services officials, the Rogi Kallyan Samity provided Tk20 crore 73 lakh to patients in 2021. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Rogi Kallyan Samity: A small lifeline for patients drowning in medical expenses

1h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Smart grid will modernise Bangladesh’s electricity system: John Sakhawat Chowdhury

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

After 70 years, Jupiter is again close to Earth

After 70 years, Jupiter is again close to Earth

43m | Videos
Cumilla is a new possibility for tourism

Cumilla is a new possibility for tourism

43m | Videos
Behind the ongoing protests in Iran

Behind the ongoing protests in Iran

48m | Videos
Who will be the next James Bond?

Who will be the next James Bond?

48m | Videos

Most Read

1
Auditing licence of four chartered accountants suspended
Bangladesh

Auditing licence of four chartered accountants suspended

2
Bishwamvarpur upazila in Sunamganj, surrounded by haors and hills, emerges as a striking tourist destination with a refreshed outlook, thanks to the initiatives taken by UNO Md Sadi Ur Rahin Zadid. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

How a UNO transforms a Sunamganj upazila into a tourist destination

3
Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits
Mode

Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits

4
Mandatory tax return filing relaxed for loans, credit cards
NBR

Mandatory tax return filing relaxed for loans, credit cards

5
The open sitting space of Adda Bilash, one of the popular garden cafes at Keraniganj. PHOTOS: NOOR-A-ALAM
Food

Garden cafes of Keraniganj: A great new weekend getaway destination

6
Traders worried as India top bank suspends dollar transaction with Bangladesh
Banking

Traders worried as India top bank suspends dollar transaction with Bangladesh