GK Shamim, 7 bodyguards sentenced to life imprisonment in arms case

A Dhaka court has sentenced Ghulam Kibria (GK) Shamim and seven of his bodyguards to life imprisonment in an arms case.

Dhaka Third Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge Sheikh Samidul announced the verdict on Sunday (25 September).

GK Shamim and seven of his bodyguards were bought to the court from Kashimpur jail. Later in the afternoon, the court announced the verdict.

The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested GK Shamim along with seven bodyguards on 20 September 2019 during an anti-gambling operation in the capital.

In that raid, RAB seized 8 firearms, a large number of bullets, FDR of Tk165 crore and Tk1 crore 81 lakh in cash along with a large amount of foreign currency and liquor.

Three cases were registered against him under arms, narcotics and money laundering act.

Later on October 27 of that year, RAB filed a charge sheet against the accused in the arms case.

On 28 January, 2020, the same court rejected the plea of ​​acquittal of the accused and framed the complaint.