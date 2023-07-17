GK Shamim gets 10-year jail in money laundering case

Court

TBS Report
17 July, 2023, 12:50 pm
Last modified: 17 July, 2023, 02:44 pm

Jubo League leader Golam Kibria Shamim

A Dhaka court has sentenced influential government-listed contractor SM Golam Kibria Shamim, commonly known as GK Shamim, to ten years in prison in a case filed under the Money Laundering Prevention Act, 2012 with Gulshan Police Station.

Moreover, seven of his bodyguards accused in this case – including Md Delwar Hossain, Md Morad Hossain, Md Zahidul Islam, Md Shahidul Islam, Md Kamal Hossain, Md Samsad Hossain and Md Anishul Islam - were each sentenced to four years in jail for assisting GK Shamim.

Judge Mohammad Nazrul Islam of Dhaka's Special Judge Court-10 announced the verdict on Monday (17 July).

The court said in its observation, "Armsmen, tenderers and money launderers have no ideals. They are enemies of the country and nation. They have to be collectively resisted for the ongoing development and national interest of the country."

Following the verdict, GK Shamim and the other accused were sent to jail.

Earlier, after presenting arguments on 15 June, the court fixed 25 June to pass the verdict. However, the court postponed the verdict on July 17.

On 21 September 2019, Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) 1 Nayek Subedar Mizanur Rahman filed the case under the Money Laundering Prevention Act, 2012 with Gulshan Police Station.

GK Shamim was arrested in a dramatic raid on his residence and office in Dhaka's Niketon area in September 2019. 

A mobile court of the RAB led by Executive Magistrate Sarwar Alam surrounded Shamim's business office at Niketan and conducted a raid in the afternoon of 20 September 2019.

Shamim, who used to con people by identifying himself as a leader of Jubo League, was detained along with his seven bodyguards and around Tk2 crore in cash and a Fixed Deposit Receipt (FDR) of about Tk165 crore, seized from his Niketan office.

Apart from the money, the elite anti-crime force also recovered a large stash of US and Singaporean dollars, illegal firearms, ammunition and drugs from Shamim's office.

