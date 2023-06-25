Verdict in money-laundering case against GK Shamim, 7 others on 17 July

A tribunal here today fixed 17 July for handing down the verdict in a money laundering case filed against SM Golam Kibria Shamim, known as GK Shamim, and his seven bodyguards.

Judge Mohammad Nazrul Islam of Dhaka Special Judge Court-10 set the date for the delivery of the judgment in the case after hearing both the parties today.

The seven bodyguards are Md Jahidul Islam, Md Shahidul Islam, Md Kamal Hossain, Md Samsad Hossain, Md Aminul Islam, Md Delwar Hossain and Md Murad Hossain.

On 21 September 2019, Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) 1 Nayek Subedar Mizanur Rahman filed the case under the Money Laundering Prevention Act, 2012 with Gulshan Police Station.

A mobile court of the RAB led by Executive Magistrate Sarwar Alam surrounded Shamim's business office at Niketan and conducted a raid in the afternoon of 20 September 2019.

Shamim, who used to con people by identifying himself as a leader of Jubo League, was detained along with his seven bodyguards and around Tk2 crore in cash and Fixed Deposit Receipt (FDR) of about Tk165 crore, seized from his Niketan office.

Apart from the money, the elite anti-crime force also recovered illegal firearms, ammunition and drugs from Shamim's office.