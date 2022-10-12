Court cancels arrest warrant issued for cricketer Al-Amin

A Dhaka court on Wednesday cancelled the arrest warrant issued for Bangladesh cricketer Al-Amin Hossain in a domestic violence case filed by his wife.

Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Md Rezaul Karim Chowdhury passed the order following a reconsideration petition against the arrest warrant.

The court also fixed 16 October for the next hearing, asking both sides to appear before the court.

Earlier in the day, Dhaka Additional Metropolitan Magistrate Tofazzal Hossain issued the warrant as the pacer did not appear before the court for a hearing in the case.

Al-Amin couldn't appear before the court today as he is in Khulna now to play four-day National Cricket League (NCL) that started on Monday, said his counsel Md Abdur Rahman Sumon.

So Al-Amin's counsel filed the reconsideration petition against the arrest warrant.

During the hearing, Shamsuzzaman, counsel of Al-Amin's wife Israt, claimed that his client had no idea about the divorce claim by the accused.

On 6 October, Al-Amin submitted an affidavit to the court, claiming he divorced Israt on 25 August.

Al-Amin was, in fact, granted bail in the case till 6 October only by Dhaka metropolitan magistrate Shafi Uddin, on a bond of Tk5,000, on 27 September. The case was filed by his wife on 7 September.

Judge Shafi Uddin of the court took the case into cognizance and had asked Al-Amin to appear before the court.

According to the case statement, Al-Amin married Israt on 26 December, 2012, and his wife subsequently gave birth to two sons.

Israt also claimed that Al-Amin did not provide her maintenance and educational expenses for the two sons for many days, it said.

Al-Amin demanded Tk20 lakh as dowry from his wife and used to beat her as she had refused to pay the amount. He also drove her out of the house with their two children on 25 August, it added.

On 1 September, Israt lodged a complaint with Mirpur Model police against him over torturing her for dowry. Later, police registered a case.

On 3 September, Al Amin sent a message to Israt that he will not provide her maintenance and divorced her.

On 6 September, the High Court granted Al-Amin anticipatory bail for eight weeks in the case over the torture of his wife for dowry.