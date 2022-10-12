Dhaka court issues arrest warrant for cricketer Al-Amin

UNB
12 October, 2022, 03:25 pm
Last modified: 12 October, 2022, 03:29 pm

Photo: BCB
A Dhaka court has issued an arrest warrant for Bangladesh cricketer Al-Amin Hossain in a domestic violence case filed by his wife.

Dhaka's Additional Metropolitan Magistrate Tofazzal Hossain issued the warrant on Wednesday as the pacer did not appear before the court for a hearing in the case.

During the hearing, Shamsuzzaman, counsel of Al-Amin's wife Israt, claimed that his client had no idea about the divorce claim by the accused.

On 6 October, Al-Amin submitted an affidavit to the court, claiming he divorced Israt on 25 August.

Al-Amin was, in fact, granted bail in the case till October 6 only by Dhaka metropolitan magistrate Shafi Uddin, on a bond of Tk 5,000, on 27 September. The case was by his wife on 7 September.

Judge Shafi Uddin of the court took the case into cognizance and had asked Al-Amin to appear before the court.

According to the case statement, Al-Amin married Ishrat on 26 December, 2012, and his wife subsequently gave birth to two sons.

Ishrat also claimed that Al-Amin did not provide her maintenance and educational expenses for the two sons for many days, it said.

Al-Amin demanded Tk20 lakh as dowry from his wife and used to beat her as she had refused to pay the amount.

He also drove her out of the house with their two children on 25 August, it added.

On 1 September, Israt lodged a complaint with Mirpur Model police against him over torturing her for dowry. Later, the police registered a case.

On 3 September, Al Amin through her mother sent a message to Israt that he will not provide her maintenance and divorced her.

On 6 September, the High Court (HC) granted Al-Amin anticipatory bail for eight weeks in the case over the torture of his wife for dowry.

