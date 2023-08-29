Contempt of court plea filed against 7 pro-BNP lawyers

A contempt of court plea has been filed with the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court against seven pro-BNP lawyers for staging protests demanding the resignation of two Appellate Division judges.

Advocate Nahida Sultana Juthi mentioned the plea filed by Supreme Court lawyer Nazmul Huda on Tuesday (29 August).

According to court sources, an Appellate Division bench headed by Chief Justice Hasan Foez Siddique will hear the petition on Wednesday morning.

The seven pro-BNP lawyers are Barrister Kayser Kamal, secretary general of Jatiyatabadi Ainjibi Forum and legal affairs secretary of BNP; former attorney general AJ Mohammad Ali, president of Jatiyatabadi Ainjibi Forum; Advocate Fahima Nasreen Munni, member of executive committee of BNP; Advocate Abdul Jabbar Bhuiyan, president of Jatiyatabadi Ainjibi Forum's Supreme Court branch; Barrister Ruhul Quddus Kajal, former secretary of Supreme Court Bar Association; Advocate Mohammad Mahbubur Rahman Khan, former assistant secretary of Supreme Court Bar Association; and Advocate Gazi Kamrul Islam Sajal, general secretary of Jatiyatabadi Ainjibi Forum's Supreme Court branch.

The pro-BNP lawyers have been staging protests demanding the resignation of Justice M Enayetur Rahim and Justice Md Abu Zafor Siddique as the lawyers feel the judges have violated their oath by making political statements while addressing a discussion marking the National Mourning Day on 15 August.

According to the contempt of court petition, Justice M Enayetur Rahim remarked, "The constitution is our paramount political document," referring that the "judges are oath-bound politicians" during a discussion on 15 August. He also mentioned that Bangabandhu's state-philosophy, political philosophy, social philosophy has been reflected in the constitution.

The judge said, "With the commitment we have made to uphold the constitution, it is imperative to judicial activities keeping in mind the context and spirit of the Liberation War, along with its struggles and sacrifices."