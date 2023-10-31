Police carrying out mass arrests of party men in Noakhali since 28 Oct rally: Pro-BNP lawyers

Politics

TBS Report
31 October, 2023, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 31 October, 2023, 09:57 pm

Representational Image. Police cordoned off thousands of Jamaat activists to stop them from entering Shapla Chattar on Saturday, 28 October 2023 morning. Photo: Sakhawat Prince
Representational Image. Police cordoned off thousands of Jamaat activists to stop them from entering Shapla Chattar on Saturday, 28 October 2023 morning. Photo: Sakhawat Prince

The United Lawyers' Front, a platform of opposition lawyers, based in Noakhali has alleged that police have made mass arrests of BNP men since the party's 28 October "grand" rally in the capital.

Advocate Abdur Rahman, general secretary of the district's BNP unit and convener of the lawyer's association, made the allegations during a press conference today (31 October).

He said, "Since the BNP's rally in Dhaka on 28 October, mass arrests of BNP men and affiliated organisations were carried out in 9 upazilas of Noakhali."

"Apart from this, 22 Jamaat activists were arrested. A total of 153 people, including 110 leaders and activists of BNP affiliates from 9 upazilas, were arrested in false cases and cases in absentia."

Denying the allegations, Noakhali Superintendent of Police Md Shahidul Islam said, "I do not know anything about where such a complaint was made."
 

