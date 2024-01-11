Two lawyers barred from practicing at SC for 4 weeks

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court (SC) today barred two lawyers from practicing at the Supreme Court for next four weeks for using 'derogatory language' in a letter written to the chief justice.

The two accused lawyers are Mohammad Moshin Rashid and Shah Ahmed Badal.

The Appellate Division bench headed by Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan passed the order, asking the two lawyers to submit their explanations over the matter in four weeks and barred them from conducting any cases at the Supreme Court during this period.

The apex court came up with the order as senior jurist AJ Mohammad Ali pleaded time for his two colleagues.

The Jatiyatabadi Ainjibi Forum declared a court boycott programme on 1-7 January. The two lawyers communicated their decision to the chief justice by sending a letter through the office of the Registrar General of the Supreme Court on 1 December.

The Appellate Division on 3 January in a Suo Moto order, summoned Mohammad Moshin Rashid and Shah Ahmed Badal to submit their explanations over the language used in the letter written.