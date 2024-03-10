BNP leader, ex-Lakshmipur MP Abul Khair Bhuiyan lands in jail

BNP leaders march beside the prison van which was taking Abul Khair Bhuiyan to prison on 10 March 2024. Photo: TBS

Former Member of Parliament and BNP leader Abul Khair Bhuiyan has been sent to jail in two cases filed by the police in connection with a BNP-police clash in Lakshmipur.

He was sent to prison after he was denied bail during a hearing in the court of Lakshmipur District and Sessions Judge Rahibul Islam around 11:30am today (10 March), confirmed the accused's lawyer and former president of District Bar Association Ferdous Ahmed Manik.

Abul Khair Bhuiyan is a member of BNP Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia's advisory council. He was the former president of district BNP and former member of parliament from Laxmipur-2 (Raipur-Sadar partial) constituency.

Following his bail denial, BNP leaders staged a protest outside the court and marched on the Lakshmipur-Noakhali highway while he was being taken to jail.

District Judge Court Public Prosecutor (PP) Jasim Uddin said on 18 July 2023, there were bombings and attacks centring on a BNP rally led by Abul Khair Bhuiyan on Ramgati road.

According to case documents, at least 50 leaders, including the president of the district student party, were shot and injured, and more than 200 leaders and activists were injured.

During the march, Sajib Hossain, a Krishak Dal worker, was beaten and hacked to death in the Samad area. Police were also attacked when they tried to obstruct the rally.

Later four cases were filed in the incident, including two by police.

In these four cases, central BNP Publicity Secretary Shahid Uddin Chowdhury Annie, BNP Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia's advisory council member Abul Khair Bhuiyan, Sahabuddin Sabu, advocate Hasibur Rahman and about 3,500 BNP, Jubo Dal and Chhatra Dal leaders and activists were accused.

Shaheed Uddin Chowdhury Annie and district BNP member secretary Sahabuddin Sabu and joint convener Hasibur Rahman are currently on bail.

Public Prosecutor Jasim Uddin said Khair Bhuiyan got provisional bail from the High Court in two cases. Later an arrest warrant was issued against him as he did not appear before the lower court as ordered by the HC.

Later, when he applied for bail again in the HC, the court granted bail for six weeks and asked him to appear in the lower court. On Sunday (10 March), he appeared in the District and Sessions Judge's court and applied for bail, but the court denied him bail and ordered him to be sent to jail, added the public prosecutor.