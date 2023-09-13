BNP leader Amanullah Aman fails to secure bail, next hearing 20 November

The chamber court of the Appellate Division did not give bail to Dhaka Metropolitan North BNP Convenor Amanullah Aman, who was sentenced to 10 years in prison in a case filed on charges of acquiring wealth beyond known source of income.

On Wednesday (13 September), Justice M Enayetur Rahim fixed 20 November for the next bail hearing in the Appellate bench headed by the chief justice.

During the hearing today, Chamber Judge M Enayetur Rahim told Aman's lawyer Barrister Mahbub Uddin Khokon, "Can you show me any example of the court granting bail to someone with a 10-year sentence? I will consider it if you can show me."

Previously on 10 September, Aman surrendered to court according to the judgement of the High Court and applied for bail in the court of Judge Abul Kashem of Dhaka Special Judge Court-1. After the hearing, the judge rejected his bail application and sent him to prison.

Earlier, on 6 March 2007, the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) filed a case against BNP leader Aman Ullah Aman and his wife Sabera Aman at the capital's Kafrul police station on charges of concealing information of wealth and acquiring wealth beyond known income.

Aman was sentenced to 13 years – 10 and 3 years in separate sections– in prison and Sabera to three years in prison in a judgement of the Special Judge's Court on 21 June, 2007. They appealed to the HC against this verdict.

On 16 August 2010, the HC accepted the appeal and acquitted them. When the ACC appealed against the HC verdict, the Appellate Division on 26 May 2014 dismissed the judgement and directed the HC to rehear the appeal of the case.

On 14 May this year, the rehearing of the appeal in the HC ended with the cancellation of the appeal of BNP leader Aman Ullah Aman and his wife Sabera Aman in the corruption case.