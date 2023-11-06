BNP leader Alal sent to jail in case over snatching police weapon

Court

06 November, 2023, 05:20 pm
A court today sent BNP Joint Secretary General Syed Moazzem Hossain Alal to jail in a case lodged over snatching a police weapon and vandalising the  Liberation War Museum of Bangladesh Police.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Rashidul Islam passed the order as police produced the BNP leader before the court and investigation officer Paltan Police Station sub-inspector Farhad Matubbar pleaded to keep Alal behind the bars till the end of the probe in the case.

Detective branch of police on 31 October arrested Alal from Shahidbagh area under the capital's Shahjahanpur Police Station. 

A court on 1 November placed the BNP leader on five-day remand in the case filed with Paltan police station.

According to the case documents, BNP men following direct order and instigation of BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, standing committee member Mirza Abbas, Dhaka city unit convener Abdus Salam, vandalised police canteen, museum. They torched a police post and snatched a pistol and magazine loaded with eight bullets of ASI Ershadul Haque, beating him indiscriminately.

The other accused in the case include Emran Saleh Prince, Mujibur Rahman Sarwar, Shamsuzzaman Dudu, Habibun Nabi Khan Sohel and Rafikul Islam Bakul.

 

