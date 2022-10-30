August 21 grenade attack: Date for death reference hearing likely Monday

The date for hearing on the death reference and appeals of the convicted in the August 21 grenade attack case is expected to be announced by the High Court on Monday, said Attorney General AM Amin Uddin.



The death reference of a murder case filed in this regard and appeals were in the cause list of the High Court bench of Justice Sahidul Karim and Justice Md Mostafizur Rahman on Sunday, he said.



But as the case filed under the Explosive Substances Act didn't come up, the bench asked to enlist it in the cause list for Monday, said Attorney General AM Amin Uddin.



On 21 August 2004, a grenade attack was carried out on an Awami League rally at Bangabandhu Avenue when the BNP-Jamaat alliance was in office. Sheikh Hasina, the then leader of the opposition, was apparently the target.



At least 24 people, including Awami League women affairs secretary and late President Zillur Rahman's wife Ivy Rahman, were killed. Three hundred others were also injured. Sheikh Hasina escaped the attack but her hearing was affected badly.



A Dhaka court on October 10, 2018, sentenced 19 people, including former state minister for home affairs Lutfozzaman Babar, to death.



Tarique Rahman, the eldest son of BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia, and 18 others were sentenced to life in prison.



On October 28, the same year, the case documents along with the judgment copy was sent to the High Court for it to approve the death sentence of the accused.



The death reference wing of the High Court scrutinized and prepared the paper book of the respective case, which implies the case is ready for hearing.



On August 16, last year, the paperbook of the grenade attack case reached the Supreme Court.



Last August, the Attorney General applied to the Chief Justice for a speedy hearing of the death reference and appeal of this case.