PM's former bodyguard Mahbubur Rashid's parents want to see killers punished

August 21st

21 August, 2023, 09:15 am
On August 21, 2004, Sheikh Hasina's bodyguard Mahbubur Rashid died of injuries sustained by a bomb sprinter during a grenade attack on an Awami League rally on Bangabandhu Avenue in Dhaka

21 August, 2023, 09:15 am
Hasina Begum, mother of Mahbubur Rashid, holding a picture of her son. Sheikh Hasina’s bodyguard Mahbubur Rashid died of injuries sustained by a bomb sprinter during the grenade attack on the Awami League rally on Bangabandhu Avenue in Dhaka on 21 August 2004. Photo: Collected
Hasina Begum, mother of Mahbubur Rashid, holding a picture of her son. Sheikh Hasina’s bodyguard Mahbubur Rashid died of injuries sustained by a bomb sprinter during the grenade attack on the Awami League rally on Bangabandhu Avenue in Dhaka on 21 August 2004. Photo: Collected

Hasina Begum, mother of Mahbubur Rashid, who was killed in the August 21 grenade attack, and father Harun-or-Rashid are waiting for the execution of the killers of their son.

Mahbubur Rashid was the sole breadwinner of this family. In his absence, Harun-or-Rashid's grief goes beyond description. Due to old age-related diseases, medicines worth Tk 15,000-16,000 are required per month. Their family now survives by selling cow's milk.

When asked how the days were going, elderly Harun-or-Rashid said the verdict has been done for a long time, but the punishment of the killers has not been implemented. Still, he wants to see the execution of the killers before he dies.

Mother Hasina Begum is also hopeful that the killers of her son will be executed.

On August 21, 2004, Sheikh Hasina's bodyguard Mahbubur Rashid died of injuries sustained by a bomb sprinter during a grenade attack on an Awami League rally on Bangabandhu Avenue in Dhaka.

